Henrico crews respond to kitchen fire at nursing home on Sunday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several firefighters in Henrico County responded to a fire in a nursing home kitchen on Sunday afternoon.

Units arrived on the 2400 block of Pemberton Rd. to reports of a fire alarm. Heavy smoke was observed.

Investigators found that fire sprinklers in the kitchen were activated and put the fire out, and crews quickly got the situation under control.

Nobody was injured, and no residents of the nursing home were displaced. The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.