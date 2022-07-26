HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is looking to hire for a number of positions, and they’re holding a job fair this week for those who are interested in applying.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, July 27, starting at 4 p.m. at Varina Area Library. The department is looking to fill various roles, including water plant operator, wastewater plant operator, maintenance assistant, meter service worker, construction inspector, instrumentation specialist and utility heavy equipment specialist.

Job fair attendees will be able to interview and apply for positions on-site.

For more details, check out Henrico County website.