HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico detected its second case of rabies in 2023 — this time in the Glen Allen area of the county.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, on Monday, Feb. 19, officers responded to the 3000 block of Quail Roost Drive for a report of a potential rabies exposure after a raccoon entered a fenced-in area and had a physical altercation with a dog.

The raccoon was taken to the State Lab, where it tested positive for rabies. The dog will be quarantined on its owner’s property.

Henrico is hosting a rabies vaccination clinic this weekend, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Western Government Center on the 4300 block of East Parham Road. Vaccinations cost $15 and can only be paid for with cash.

More information on future rabies vaccination clinics can be found on the Henrico County Animal Shelter’s website.