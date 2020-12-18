Henrico doctor among first to receive first COVID-19 vaccine, hundreds of employees follow

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Henrico Doctors’ Hospital received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Tuesday morning, the vaccine was delivered to the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Forest Hill Location.

The Parham and Retreat Henrico Doctors’ locations have also received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Medical Director and Chief of Staff Dr. Vito Capotorto received the first vaccine within HCA Healthcare.

“I feel we live in a historic moment in a historic pandemic. I believe that the vaccine is a historic moment in stopping this and I’m honored to be the first,” Capotorto said.

HCA Healthcare includes 21 states, 184 hospitals with 270,000 employees. He had no idea he was the first and told 8News it was pure luck. Capotorto told 8News reporter Rachel Keller, that the COVID-19 vaccine felt just like getting a flu shot, but hurt less.

“A little soreness at the site of the injection for the first two days but otherwise feel fine. No side effects,” said Capotorto.

Clinics began Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. for Henrico Doctors’ frontline providers. According to Capotorto, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), employees like nursing staff, respiratory therapists, physical therapists were told that they had the option to get vaccinated.

Dana Hubbard is the Director of Cardiac Critical Care Units at Chippenham Hospital. Hubbard also received the vaccine without hesitation.

“I shouldn’t have to cry to drive home at night. I shouldn’t have to cry coming in, but that’s what this pandemic has done to us,” said Hubbard. “We’re scared. It’s been terrible. We’ve never experienced anything like this in the world and we never want to again.”

Hubbard has treated COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

“There’s nothing like working in a place where you feel like you can’t do your job. You can’t feel like you can’t take care of patients because they’re dying too quick for us to help them,” said Hubbard.

According to Capotorto, he received 100% participation from his staff at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital. A few hundred vaccines have already been given out at the Forest Hill Location. He hopes to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible.

Capotorto told 8News, despite staff getting a second dose of the vaccine, he plans to make sure staff continues to take precautions and social distance, wash their hands and wear masks.

