Henrico Doctors’ Hospital unveils Central Virginia’s first sensory-friendly ER

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Doctors’ Hospital on Thursday opened Central Virginia’s first-ever ‘sensory-friendly pediatric emergency room.

Some of the features include a dimmer switch for overhead lighting, a calming light projector and a sensory cart filled with calming toys. All of the additions are meant to improve hospital experience for families and patients with autism and/or other sensory disorders.

“Coming into an ER with a child that has autism, keeping them comfortable, the lights down, the sound down, because it is a very frightening time to have to come into an emergency room,” mother Robyn Morrison told 8News. “As a mother of a child who has autism, it’s one of those things you really think about before you bring them into an ER.”

The Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph’s Villa helped with the project by designing the art on the walls. The art on the ceiling was done by students from Ridge Elementary School.

