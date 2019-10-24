Henrico elementary school warn parents of possible exposure to mumps

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Elementary School is warning parents that their kids may have been exposed to mumps.

The health district alerted parents of Laburnum Elementary School students in a letter Monday about the possible risk. In the letter, officials asked parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of mumps until Nov. 1.

The letter states those infected with the disease may not show symptoms until about two or three weeks after they’re exposed. They are typically infectious to others a few days before they even develop symptoms, like fever, aches, and swelling.

Mumps is spread through saliva, including when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

For one parent, the possibility of mumps being spread inside the school is alarming.

“It concerns me but I guess the outlook I have on it is if it’s not the school it could be anywhere,” said Thaddeus Campbell. “Anywhere outside, it could be an outbreak at the store, daycare, it could be an outbreak at my job so I could bring something home without knowing.”

Health officials ask that parents communicate with their kids by making sure they’re not sharing things like water bottles, food and lip balm with other kids.