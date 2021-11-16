Henrico elementary schooler calls 911 during apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters rushed to Brightway Drive in Henrico County on Monday afternoon after a 911 caller alerted them to an apartment fire on Monday afternoon.

The caller told the dispatcher that there was a lot of smoke coming from a kitchen in the apartment building. They also let first responders know that fire alarms were going off in the building.

Fire crews came to the scene to extinguish the fire and while there discovered the 911 caller was a 9-year-old girl named Hilda Aguilar.

Hilda had just learned how to call 911 in school. According to Henrico Fire, “Hilda’s quick actions clearly prevented a small fire from becoming a potential tragedy.”

The fire department said the fire turned out to be a small stove fire in one of the apartments.