This rendering shows a provisional design for the new courts at Pouncey Tract Park. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is spending $2.2 million to add 12 new pickleball courts to Pouncy Tract Park, as county officials say interest in the sport has skyrocketed.

The project will double the number of pickleball courts at the park, as well as adding new parking, a shade shelter and pedestrian walkways.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America,” a county spokesperson said. “It’s an activity that is great for all ages and can help diversify the use of older and aged tennis courts, a sport that is losing popularity.”

They added that the county decided to make the investment after hearing from residents, who requested have increasingly turned to pickleball in recent years.

“Stop by the Pouncey Tract Pickleball Courts any time, any day and you will see the excitement and interest for the sport,” they said.

This rendering shows a provisional design for the new courts at Pouncey Tract Park. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

While the design hasn’t yet been finalized, the conceptual rendering above shows generally what the new facilities will look like.

Richmond hosted its own pickleball tournament earlier this year – the Richmond Pickleball Classic – which offered $5,000 in tournament winnings and was part of a tour of 27 cities across the country.