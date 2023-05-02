HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It has been six months since 26-year-old Claire Wenzel died in a multi-vehicle accident in Henrico County, and Wenzel’s family is still continuing their search for justice.

Wenzel’s mother Donna and her sisters Katie, Teresa and Emily Wenzel say that they miss everything about her. To them, she was a daughter, a sister and a best friend.

Her loved ones protested at the Henrico courts building Tuesday afternoon to draw awareness to the investigation into her death and to get justice.

Wenzel was killed instantly on October 30, 2022 in what her mother describes as a “chain reaction-style crash” on I-95 involving seven cars. The crash happened just before 3 a.m.

Her family says that Wenzel was the designated driver for three of her friends when the crash occurred.

Months after the crash, her family members and friends say they have no answers when it comes to questions surrounding the lack of charges. The justice they think her case deserves still has not been served.

“We want the Commonwealth to hold people accountable for those that ruined our lives and stole Claire’s life,” Katie Wenzel said. “And send a message, that people need to be responsible for all of their actions. Claire doesn’t get to grow up, live a life. We all suffer for the rest of our lives because of this.”

According to Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, Virginia State Police finished their investigation into the accident on April 21. But Taylor said in a statement released on Tuesday, May 2 that her office is still investigating the case.

Taylor said that her office met with the Wenzel family on Monday, May 1 to discuss the investigation and the State Police’s findings. Taylor also offered the family a look at what was to come.

“At the end of the meeting, my attorneys made the family members who were present aware as to what our game plan was moving forward, to include who we believed should be charged and what applicable code sections would be considered, to include identifying some of the difficulties with unintentional results,” Taylor said. “We will continue to keep the Wenzel family up to date with all future developments and offer our support.”

As of Tuesday, May 2, no one has been charged in the October crash.