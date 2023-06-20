HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico family is still grappling with the loss of a Glen Allen High School senior after a shooting at a Henrico house party on Saturday.

Henrico Police told 8News they responded to Jennifer Pond Way around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 for reports of a loud party. When they arrived, they found around 100 cars in the neighborhood and started to clear the area. By 11:00 p.m., police received additional reports of fighting and gunshots.

Two people were injured, including an adult man and a teenage girl, now identified as 17-year-old Jabria Brown. Glen Allen High School Principal Reginald Davenport shared a message with the school community after the shooting.

“I am writing you to let you know about the untimely loss of one of our Jaguars, Jabria Brown,” said Davenport in the statement. “Jabria was a rising senior who will be greatly missed at our school.”

Jabria’s family says she was more than a rising senior who had a passion for cosmetology — she was also a kind hearted soul who impacted many lives. Now, the family says they want to turn their pain into action, demanding change for gun violence.

Henrico Police is still investigating this incident and does not have any suspect information at this time.

“There were a lot of people at this gathering, some of which may have details which may help detectives in the case,” said Lt. Matt Pecka of Henrico Police. “Whether you have knowledge. video or details connecting those who are responsible, come forward and share the information.”

Jabria’s family is hosting a candle light vigil on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm to demand justice and spread awareness about senseless gun violence. The event will be held at the Woodman West Apartments at 1812 Blackburn Rd E, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.