Henrico Federal Credit Union plans to swap some $20 bills for $50 bills to celebrate milestone

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Federal Credit Union will swap some twenty dollars bills for fifty dollar bills on Thursday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of being in the Short Pump area. The credit union, chartered in 1967 in Henrico County, announced the plan to swap the bills will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.   

“Henrico FCU’s expansion to Short Pump provides a location for approximately 2,000 members who live in a 3-mile radius of the branch. This event is a fun way to create awareness and give back to existing, and potential members in the far west end of Henrico County,” said Jason Ritter, Senior Vice President of Member Experience.

You don’t have to be a member of the credit union to win, just head over to the Short Pump location on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see if you get lucky. 

“We have a great team ready to greet and educate our visitors on ways the credit union can meet their financial needs with our wide variety of products and services during this one day event,” Ritter continued. 

Local Events