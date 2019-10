HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire crews helped a rescue a dog that fell into a 2-foot deep well Tuesday.

Authorities believe the well was covered up with soil, brick, and stone. Most of the well was dry, which may have caused the dog to fall in.

Crews had to enlarge the opening using caution not to drop debris on to the dog which was approx 20-feet down.

A rescuer was lowered down into the hole and was able to bring the dog to safety.