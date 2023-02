A large fire in the Varina area of Henrico on Saturday, Feb. 11. Credit: Craig Kelly.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire crews are currently on scene of a large fire in the Varina area that started on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at approximately 4:27 p.m., first responders received a call regarding a fire on the 9500 block of Deep Bottom Road in the Varina area. Fire crews remain on the scene as of 7 p.m.

Early reports indicate this may be a large brush fire.

