Two people injured during Henrico house fire in Central Gardens neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico residents have been transported to VCU Medical Center after a house fire early Saturday morning.

Henrico Fire arrived to a house with fire coming from the front window on the 2200 block of Beau Lane in the Central Gardens neighborhood around 5:20 a.m.

Crews said they met a woman outside in the yard who had escaped from the burning house on her own, but that firefighters had to go inside through the blaze and rescue an unconscious adult man inside a bedroom.

Medics then provided advanced life support procedures to the man during his transport to VCU Medical Center. The woman was also taken to VCU Medical Center to treat smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Henrico Fire Marshals have not yet given a statement on the origin or cause of the fire.