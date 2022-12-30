HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico Fire stations recently went head-to-head in a friendly holiday decorating competition that began just last year — and now, the results are in!

Fire Station 9, located on 9401 Quioccasin Road, has been voted by residents in the community as the station with the top holiday decorations in its contest against Fire Station 13, located on 12491 Church Road.

The decorating contest started last year, after a re-shuffling of personnel and resources between Stations 9 and 13. The move meant that firefighters who were originally stationed at 13, a location known for its over-the-top decorating traditions, brought their equipment — which, evidently, included their holiday spirit — to Station 9.

Henrico Fire Station 9 adorned with holiday decorations in 2022 friendly competition. Photo: Henrico County Division of Fire / Facebook.

According to a post on Henrico Fire Division’s Facebook page, 2,360 residents voted in this year’s decorating contest. Station 9 received 63.47% of the votes (1,498) while Station 13 got 36.53% (862 votes). The stations used their own decorations as well as contributions from community members for the contest.

“Congratulations to both Fire Stations for a job well done. The decorations look amazing!” Henrico Fire Division’s Facebook post read, adding, “We can’t wait to see what next year’s holiday decorating contest brings!”