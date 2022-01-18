HENRICO FIRE: Ukrop’s workers burned in the face during flash fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two workers are recovering from burns to their faces following an incident involving a large oven at the Ukrop’s Bakery, according to the Henrico County Fire Department.

The fire department was called to the Ukrop’s location on Westmoreland Street just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

There first responders worked to transport the two employees to the hospital. Henrico Fire said the Ukrop’s workers smelled gas coming from an industrial sized oven. This prompted the two people to open the oven’s door to check on it. When they opened the door, there was a flash fire.

The Center for Chemical Process Safety defines flash fire as a fire that spreads rapidly through a diffuse fuel such as gas or the vapors of an ignitable liquid.

Both people were burned in the face.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the fire department, they are both expected to recover and have been able to speak with fire officials at the hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in to learn more about the flash oven fire.

The fire did not spread following the opening of the oven and the building is undamaged.