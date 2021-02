HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – A Henrico County firefighter is injured while responding to a building fire in Sandston Thursday night.

Crews responded around 10:30 p.m. to a commercial building on Eastport Boulevard, off Charles City Road. A few minutes later, officials say a firefighter fell from a bay door to the ground. The firefighter was taken to VCU Hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was marked under control around 10:50 p.m. The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.