Henrico firefighters injured in snowy Sunday crash all released from the hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The four Henrico firefighters inside of the fire truck that rolled over during Sunday’s snowstorm are now all home from the hospital.

All four firefighters were able to exit the truck by themselves following the crash but were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum tells 8News that all of the firefighters are doing well now.

Rosenbaum says police are still wrapping up the investigation of the crash.

Henrico Fire Engine 305, from the Lakeside Fire House, was traveling north on Woodman Road responding to a call for an unconscious person when the the firetruck spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway, and overturned.

