Henrico firefighters rescue people from house fire on Munchie Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico emergency crews were called to a house fire late Monday night with flames visible in the back of the structure.

On January 24, at 11:10 p.m., Henrico Fire units responded to the 2900 block of Munchie Road after receiving reports of the fire.

The caller advised there was smoke inside and people could not get out of the house.

When units arrived, they found fire on the exterior of the back of the house. Fire crews evacuated those who were inside and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to Henrico Fire.

There were no injuries reported to either residents or firefighters.

Henrico Fire Marshal personnel are working to determine the cause of the fire.