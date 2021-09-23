Henrico gas station accused of price gouging after Colonial Pipeline hack agrees to pay fine

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico gas station allegedly raised the cost of premium unleaded fuel from $3.49 per gallon to nearly $4.50 per gallon the day after a state of emergency was declared in May following the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

A release from the Virginia attorney general’s office said the RIR Mart Exxon station located at 510 East Laburnum Avenue has agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the alleged price-gouging and has relinquished more than $300 in excess profits, under the terms of a settlement.

Customers who bought premium unleaded fuel from the station on May 11 have been asked to file a complaint with the AG’s Consumer Protection Section in order to be considered for a reimbursement.

“Unfortunately, bad actors will take advantage of natural disasters or other times of crisis and increase prices on necessary goods just to line their own pockets,” Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Thursday.

A complaint filed in Henrico County Circuit Court by Herring claims the RIR Mart Exxon station went from charging $3.49 per gallon for premium unleaded fuel on May 10 to nearly $4.50 per gallon on May 11, the day Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the gas supply disruptions caused by the cyberattack of the Colonial Pipeline.

The settlement between the AG’s office and the business has been filed for approval with the circuit court.

People who bought unleaded gasoline from RIR Mart Exxon on May 11 can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section by calling (800) 552-9963, emailing consumer@oag.state.va.us or by going online.