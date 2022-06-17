The shorter section will connect two parks with mixed-use trails. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will receive nearly $4.7 million in reimbursement from the Virginia Department of Transportation to construct a portion of the Fall Line Trail, which will eventually stretch from Ashland to Petersburg, connecting much of the Richmond region.

The Fall Line trail was one of five projects that VDOT committed a total of $113 million to in December, most of which will be paid to local governments who undertake construction on portions of the project.

Henrico approved the $4.7 million appropriation, which will fund improvements along Hilliard and Brook Roads, at a Board of Supervisors meeting on June 14.

The section of the Fall Line Trail in HEnrico will be built along Hilliard and Brook Roads. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

Another section of the trail, with a price tag of $210,493, will be half funded by state money and half by local. That project, a 700-foot section of mixed-use trail, will connect Bryan Park and Spring Park near Lakeside Avenue.

The smaller section of trail is scheduled to be constructed in early 2023, while later phases of the trail — including the portion on Brook and Hilliard Roads — won’t be finished until mid-2025.

“The trail will have multiple spurs and connections to both existing and planned bike/pedestrian facilities,” a county spokesperson wrote. “Including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, Reynold Community College, Green City, Virginia Center Commons, Glover Park, and St. Josephs Villa.”