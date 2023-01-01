Planned expansion of Woodman Road between 295 and Route 1. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A federal budget signed last week will net Henrico County a $6.2 million windfall in funding for a road expansion in Glover Park and new bus shelters across the county.

The first part of the “Community Project Funding” is a $5 million grant to support Henrico’s expansion of Woodman Road between 295 and Route 1.

The project, also known as Lambert Way, was “in response to increased traffic congestion” according to the county. It would widen the road and add a bike and pedestrian path that will eventually connect to the Fall Line Trail.

“Henrico appreciates Representative Spanberger’s assistance in securing federal funding for Lambert Way – a critical road project that underscores our commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting active transportation, recreation and economic development through sports tourism,” said Patricia S. O’Bannon, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

The funding also includes $1,275,000 for new bus shelters across the county. According to a pres release, there are more than 200 GRTC bus stops in the county — and they’ll soon be more comfortable for riders.

The county plans to add 31 shelters and 50 benches, as well as concrete pads and accessibility improvements.

“Henrico County’s residents, businesses and overall quality of life will benefit greatly from the federal funding to enhance our transit stops with shelters, benches and ramps to ensure ADA-accessibility,” said John A. Vithoulkas, Henrico County Manager.

The specific funds set aside for Henrico County were introduced and supported by congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, whose district used to include Henrico County, but which was recently shifted further North.