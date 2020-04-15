Henrico Girl Scout makes free ‘COVID Relief’ boxes for locals in need

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Henrico County Girl Scout gave back in a big way last week.

Natania Jones built four “COVID-19 Relief Boxes” near the county government complex on Parham Road. The miniature houses came with free necessities like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and soap along with things to keep busy like books and board games.

According to the county’s Facebook page, Natania is an intern in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

She built four “COVID Relief” boxes to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award.

The post adds that once the virus subsides and life gets back to normal, Natania plans to convert the boxes into little free libraries.

Way to go, Natania!!!!

