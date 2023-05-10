HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico has given the go-ahead to a 48-home development in Highland Park that underwent a major change in plans in response to community concerns.

The empty plot on Walnut Avenue, used as overflow parking for a nearby warehouse, was originally tapped to expand that facility under a 2021 proposal. But Joe Emerson, the county’s planning director, said that although the parcel was zoned for industry, the proposal was withdrawn amid community opposition.

Now, the plot is slated for 48 owner-occupied condominium units. That’s a big change from the original proposal approved by the planning commission this April, which featured townhomes in a more urban-style streetscape.

Compare the original plans (left) to the new condominium layout (right).

“The revised layout shows greater setbacks along Walnut avenue, which will include a pocket park,” Emerson said.

The units will be limited to no more than two stories, and after all of the units are sold by the original developer, no more than 20% can be offered as rentals at any given time.

Those changes were all proffered by the developer after their initial approval in April in response to community concerns.