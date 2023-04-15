Henrico has given preliminary approval to a Dunkin’ Donuts on Three Chopt Road. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County could soon get a new Dunkin’ Donuts location, as the planning commission gives preliminary approval to a new location on Three Chopt Road.

The rezoning application was made for an existing storefront in the Tower Plaza shopping center near the intersection of Three Chopt and Cox Roads.

Normally, the fast-food store wouldn’t need special permission from the county to open in a commercial zone, but county staff wrote that the previous zoning case was approved with a condition explicitly forbidding “fast food” and “carry-out” restaurants.

“While the prohibition of carry-out and drive-through uses was appropriate at the time of the original rezoning request,” planning staff wrote. “The buildout of the adjacent intersection has introduced more intense uses, including a gas station and convenience store.”

Cocnept plan of the proposed Dunkin’ Donuts location and drive-through. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

They also noted that the developer should add pedestrian amenities in addition to the car-centric drive through, including a walk-up takeout window.

The case will now go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.