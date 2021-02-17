Henrico government offices and facilities closed on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced that all government offices, facilities, courts and clerks’ offices will be closed Thursday due to the expected inclement weather.

The county said trash pickup will not occur on Thursday and weather permitting, it will resume with Wednesday routes collected Friday, Thursday routes collected Saturday and Friday routes collected Monday. All remaining routes are expected to be on a one-day delay next week.

Henrico said they will reopen the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public-use areas, weather permitting.

The county said they are rescheduling their Thursday Planning Commission meeting for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. County officials said the COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Richmond Raceway, will also be rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23.

Officials say you can report road concerns to the Henrico Department of Public Works at 804-727-8300. To report a downed electrical line you can call Dominion Energy at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

County officials say you can find more information and updates on the county’s Facebook and Twitter.