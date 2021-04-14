Henrico government, school employees to receive raises next fiscal year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Government and school employees in Henrico County are set to get raises during the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. The Board of Supervisors approved the operating and capitol budgets during a meeting last night.

The raises will range from 4.4% to 14% with teachers getting a 6.9% pay increase.

Henrico County says the pay raises were made possible by using extra money from strict budgeting during the 2020-21 Fiscal Year.

These changes will impact the almost 11,800 people employed by the Henrico County government and school system.