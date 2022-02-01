Henrico High School student taken into custody for bringing gun to school Tuesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico teen has been taken into custody after bringing a gun to school Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico Police said they were alerted by Henrico High School security personnel that a student had a gun on school grounds around 2 p.m. The school resource officers said they quickly secured the weapon, and took the male juvenile into custody.

The student has been transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home, and remains held on several charges.

Charges include:

Possession of a firearm on school property

Concealed weapon

Underage possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Police said there is no known threat to the school, its students, or staff, and encourages parents to discuss with their children the responsibilities and repercussions associated with possessing guns.