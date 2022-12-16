HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This month, some Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) Equity Ambassadors helped to lend a hand and give back to the community this holiday season.

Some of the students gathered at the Henrico Christmas Mother warehouse to help sort food, clothing and toys that will be available to Henrico families with children, seniors and disabled adults this holiday season.

Other students met at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center to put together resource packs for students and school nurses. These included “grief kits,” which will help students experiencing trauma and loss. Students packed a journal, sensory toys, art materials and tissues into each grief kit.

Students at the recreation center also made holiday cards for veterans and elderly people in the community.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

Students from the Henrico County Public Schools’ Equity Ambassadors program sorted gifts for the Henrico Christmas Mother Campaign, put together care kits and made holiday cards as part of their holiday outreach efforts. Credit: Henrico County Public Schools.

HCPS Equity Ambassadors are students from Henrico’s nine comprehensive high schools who promote student leadership and champion school-based equity issues, according to the school division.

This year’s holiday activities were organized by the HCPS Office of Student Support and Wellness and the school division’s Department of Equity and Diversity.