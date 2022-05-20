HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico High School families and staff were notified this morning that a senior on the women’s basketball team, Diamond Brown-Mosby, had died.

“Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete. Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school,” said Principal Karin Castillo-Rose in her email.

Rose went on to say that school counselors, psychologists and school social workers have all been made available to students during this difficult time.

(Courtesy of Amateur Athletic Union ‘Cap City Ballerz’ Coach Willis)

(Courtesy of Amateur Athletic Union ‘Cap City Ballerz’ Coach Willis)

(Courtesy of Amateur Athletic Union ‘Cap City Ballerz’ Coach Willis)

“In times of grief, we naturally want to come together and support one another,” Rose said. “At this time, we would like to respect the privacy of Diamond’s family, but we will update you on opportunities to offer support as they become available. In the meantime, I ask that you keep her family in your thoughts.”

8News has not yet confirmed whether or not Diamond Brown-Mosby’s death is connected to the shooting incident on I-64 Thursday afternoon.