HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, June 19, Henrico Police responded to a hit and run at the intersection of Quarter Mill Road and Copper Creek Lane.

A male bicyclist told police a car cut him off as he rode Westbound on Quarter Mill Road, which threw the cyclist into the air. He then landed on the street, while the driver of the vehicle took off.

Local bicyclists say this type of incident happens too frequently, and that their safety is in jeopardy. Jason James, a transportation safety advocate with Bikeable Richmond told 8News that many bikers have had enough.

“I’ve had people turn right in front of me on a weekly basis,” James said.

James said road safety starts with spatial awareness, caution, and care from all parties on a road.

“I like to think of the streets as a communal space where we all look out for each other regardless of how we’re traveling on the roads,” James said.

It’s not just cyclists themselves advocating for safer streets. Henrico Police said as the weather warms up, more and more cyclists and pedestrians will be out on the roads.

“We do tend to see a lot more reports happening with this nicer weather,” Karina Bolster, a spokesperson for the Henrico Police Department said.

Henrico police are actively searching for the driver who hit the bicyclist on Quarter Mill Road. The department asks members of the community to look out for the suspect vehicle, described as a 2010 maroon sedan with a dirty appearance and missing a piece of its right rear brake light.