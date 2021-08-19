Henrico holding Back-to-School Kickoff on Friday

Students in Henrico can jump into the school year on the right foot with the district’s Back to School Kickoff. (Photo: Henrico County Public Schools)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Henrico can jump into the school year on the right foot with the district’s Back to School Kickoff on Friday.

Families will be able to enjoy fun activities such as giveaways, performances, a live DJ and food trucks. The Eastern Henrico Recreation Center’s “sprayground” water play area will be open for children to splash around in as well.

In addition to the fun and games, parents will be able to register their child for school, talk with HCPS representatives and find more information about resources available to them.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. Free.