RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools are holding a job fair for those interested in driving school buses this year.

The job fair is going to take place on Wednesday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Library (2100 Libbie Lake E St., Richmond, Va. 23230).

To qualify, you must be 21 years old, have a Virginia driver’s license and pass a drug test.

For more information, head over to the Henrico Public Schools transportation page.