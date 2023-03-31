HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones, colleagues and community members gathered to remember a fallen police officer on the anniversary of his death.

On the morning of Friday, March 31, there was a wreath-laying ceremony to honor Trey Sutton at the Henrico Police Memorial off Prince Henry Drive.

On March 30, 2022, Sutton, 24, lost his life in a tragic car crash while on duty. The crash left another officer, Greg Petrohovich, and another person that had been in custody, fighting for their lives.

Officer Greg Petrohovich had been in a police cruiser with Sutton when the crash happened and was in attendance at the ceremony along with Henrico Chief of Police Eric English, other officers and Sutton’s family and friends.

English spoke to the crowd and said Sutton paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“There are times in life where you will never forget where you were when certain events occurred,” English said. “Our loss of Officer Trey Sutton is one of those times for me.”

A vigil was held in April, a few weeks after Sutton was killed. There, English said his badge number, 559, would be retired — never to be worn by another Henrico officer.

At the time of his death, Sutton had just graduated from the Henrico Police Academy. Before his death, he had been planning to marry his fiancé, Zoe Pierson, on June 11.

Pierson told 8News, she met Sutton while working at her first job, a car wash. She was just 17 years old at the time. Pierson had been in a relationship with Sutton for seven years and they were engaged for two.

“Our loss is great. Our loss is huge. But what we mourn the most is that his loss is greater,” Pierson said. “We are mourning the fact that he didn’t get the future that he deserved. We still get to be here and he doesn’t. He worked hard for that and he doesn’t get that.”

Pierson said she hopes he’s not only remembered as a police officer, but as the person he was. She said she misses his laugh and his smile.

“He was extremely loving, caring and funny,” Pierson said. “I wish people knew how much of a jokester he was.”

Pierson, her family and Sutton’s family gathered around a memorial made for him. She placed a plaque with his name on it and a bouquet.

Jeffrey Adam Lankford, 18, was charged in connection with Sutton’s death. Lankford’s case is set to go to trial in May.

According to police, Sutton was driving west on Wilkinson Road in a police cruiser, with Officer Petrohovich and a third person when a truck — driven by Lankford — ran a red light at excessive speed and hit the side of the cruiser, killing Sutton and severely injuring both passengers.

Lankford was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Soon after Lankford was charged, Pierson spoke with 8News.

“We are grateful that Mr. Lankford is being held accountable for a senseless act that has changed the direction of our entire lives,” she said.

Shannon Taylor, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney, said there will be a two-day bench trial.

English said he wants Mar. 31 to be a day of remembrance. Each year on this day, the police division will come together to honor Sutton.