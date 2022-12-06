HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Did you miss the first night of this year’s Henrico Holiday Express? Don’t worry, there are still two more nights of festive fun ahead.

For three nights, Santa and his elves will be leading decorated county vehicles through different Henrico County neighborhoods spreading holiday cheer. Henrico Recreation and Parks, the Henrico Police Department and Henrico County Public Library will all be joining the tour.

The event started on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but will run for another two nights this week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Express will go through the Varina District. It will begin at Varina Library, located at 1875 New Market Road in Richmond and end at Henrico Theatre at 305 E. Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs.

The final Express tour on Thursday, Dec. 8, will be in the Three Chopt and Tuckahoe Districts. It will begin at Twin Hickory Library at 5001 Twin Hickory Road in Glen Allen and end at Deep Run Park and Recreation Center, located at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway in Richmond.

Each tour will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night, the end location will have hot chocolate, candy canes, and pictures with Santa.

You can view the routes on a live map each night. The red lines indicate the routes and a red fire truck icon will show the progress of the tour, so you can see when it is heading through your area.

The route on Tuesday, Dec. 6, ran through the Brookland and Fairfield Districts, beginning at Libbie Mill Library and ending at Eastern Henrico Rec Center.