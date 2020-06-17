Henrico home damaged in early morning fire

According to Henrico fire, units arrived to a home in the 4400 block of Samara Drive at 3:14 a.m. after a caller told them of a fire across the street. Heavy fire was venting from the windows and doors, rapidly extending into the attic. (photos courtesy of the Henrico Fire Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning to find heavy fire coming from multiple doors and windows.

According to Henrico fire, units responded to the 4400 block of Samara Drive at 3:14 a.m. after a caller told them of a fire across the street. Heavy fire was venting from the windows and doors, rapidly extending into the attic.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway and no one was home at the time.

