Henrico Homeowners sue Wawa, Rebkee

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico homeowners have filed a lawsuit against Wawa and local developer Rebkee alleging construction of a new store is causing their homes to crack.

8News first spoke with the two homeowners on Briardale Lane back in June.

They gave us a tour of their homes and told us the construction of a new Wawa at the corner of Three Chopt and Parham Roads had significantly damaged their homes and property value.

Allison Berry and James Eason pointed out several cracks forming over bedroom doorways and their kitchen ceiling.

“We’ve got a crack that goes the length of the ceiling here,” Eason said.

In the complaints filed in Henrico Circuit Court, the homeowners allege since construction started, their houses have “experienced shaking, tremors and cracks have developed in the walls, ceilings and foundation.”

The residents also allege dust and debris from the work damaged furniture.

The complaint also notes the removal of a large number of trees and states ditches and drainage areas have been disrupted.

Sharon Fitzgerald who has lived in her Henrico home for over 20 years told 8News that, ‘they took down about three acres of trees, all the debris came over on me.’

The homeowners are each seeking $500,000 in damages.

8News reached out to both Wawa and Rebkee for comment but got no response.

In the past, Wawa has told 8News:

“Wawa has been part of our Virginia communities for more than 20 years. With every new store we build, we have a long tradition of listening to our communities and responding to questions and concerns. We will always do that.” WAWA

