HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County will host a celebration for Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18, at Dorey Park.

The celebration will include an array of different activities for all participants, including live performances, a vendor fair, historical and education exhibits, a kids’ zone and fireworks.

Presented by the county’s Division of Recreation and Parks, the event is free and open to the public, with the entertainment and activities scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“I am looking forward to bringing the community to the Varina District to once again celebrate what Juneteenth means to each of us,” Varina District Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson said in a press release from the county.

Juneteenth, also known as “Emancipation Day,” or “Day of Freedom,” is a holiday that was recently established as a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate the events of June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they had been freed under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

“Juneteenth represents a seminal moment in our nation’s history. One that is worthy of reflection, understanding and celebration,” Patrick W. Nalley, director of Recreation & Parks, said in the release. “Just as we do for Independence Day and with other signature events, Henrico County is pleased to present a fun, family-friendly event that will be inspiring, uplifting and memorable for our entire community.”

More information on the celebration can be found online.