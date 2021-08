In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is working to make sure kids have all the vaccines they need before returning to school in September.

One Aug. 18 there will be a walk-in clinic offering Meningitis, TDAP, HPV and COVID vaccines at Brookland Middle School.

Henrico County Public Schools has information on their website to help families make sure their child has at least the minimum required shots.