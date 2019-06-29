1  of  5
Henrico house fire displaces family of 4

Henrico County

This is the fifth fire in 36 hours in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four was displaced after a fire erupted in their home early Saturday morning.

Henrico Fire said 12-year-old twins alerted the two adults, who were asleep to call 911.

Firefighters responded to the 10800 block of Westek Drive for a report of a house fire around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a large fire that appeared to have started in the rear deck of the home. The family was already outside of the home.

Henrico Fire said the fire was started from discarded smoking materials. They strongly encourage everyone to be careful when discarding cigarettes or ashes.

“This is also the fifth fire in 36 hours in Henrico County that has been caused by discarded smoking materials,” Henrico Fire said.

Henrico Fire also stressed the importance of children knowing their address and how to call 9111.

Officials said the family is being assisted by the Red Cross for their housing needs.

Local Events