Henrico County Division of Fire’s Western Battalion took on a house fire on Fort King Road on Friday, Sept. 16. Credit: Henrico Fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Henrico closed part of a major road and sent a firefighter to the hospital with burns on Friday morning.

Crews from the Henrico County Division of Fire’s Western Battalion responded to Fort King Road, near Pemberton Road in Henrico, at 7:26 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, for a reported house fire.

According to first responders, the fire appeared to be accidental. Crews had the fire under control by 8:13 a.m.

Henrico County Division of Fire’s Western Battalion took on a house fire on Fort King Road on Friday, Sept. 16. Credit: Henrico Fire

The fire caused some closures on Pemberton Road Friday morning as police closed off the area.

One Henrico firefighter was treated at an area hospital for minor burns and has since been released. There were no citizen injuries.