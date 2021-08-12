Henrico house fire likely caused by lightning strike, officials say

A house fire in the 9700 block of Snowberry Ct. in Henrico. (Photo provided by Henrico Fire Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lightning strike could be the cause of a fire at a Henrico home.

Henrico Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire in the 9700 block of Snowberry Ct. early this morning.

According to Henrico Fire official Henry Rosenbaum, no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze. The fire department arrived to find heavy fire coming from the entire roof. No injuries were reported.

“The cause is likely to be a result of a lightning strike,” Rosenbaum told 8News in an email. “The fire marshal’s office is on scene this morning to make the final determination.”

The house has major damage from the fire. The people living in the home will be displaced for some time, Rosenbaum added.

