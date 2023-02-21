HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning in May, Henrico County will be getting thousands of new recycling carts — and new rules regarding curbside recycling.

Henrico County is giving 95-gallon recycling carts to around 90,000 single-family houses through a collaboration with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) and The Recycling Partnership.

The carts, which are intended to replace the smaller handheld bins that are currently being used by single-family houses in the county, will be delivered to households over a six-week period beginning on May 15. Higher-density housing such as townhouses and apartments will continue to use the bins.

The new carts have nearly four times the capacity of the bins and are expected to improve Henrico’s recycling efforts.

“These ‘super cans’ will help our residents recycle more of their cardboard, paper, glass, plastic bottles and other recyclable household products,” said Frank Thornton, chairman of the Board of Supervisors and Fairfield District representative. “They will reduce the waste sent to landfills, and they will reduce litter in our streets and green spaces.

With the new carts come some new rules for curbside recycling. Beginning July 1, all materials must be able to fit inside the cart and nothing beside it, including cardboard, will be collected. No personal containers may be used for recycling in households with carts.

Also, recycling collection will be moved from red weeks to blue weeks for half of the county, but the day of the week will not change. Residents will receive information about specific schedule changes in the mail.

Residents who already have a cart should contact CVMWA in order to avoid getting a second one. Residents getting a cart can drop their old bins off at the Henrico County Public Use Areas or at either government center.

Plastic bags, Styrofoam, food-contaminated materials such as pizza boxes, sheets or balls of aluminum foil, shredded paper, hoses, cords and cables are still not recyclable in Henrico.

More information about the new carts and rule changes, as well as what can and cannot be recycled in the county can be found here.