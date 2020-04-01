Henrico Kroger employee tests positive for coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at a Henrico Kroger location has tested positive for COVID-19, Kroger confirms to 8News.
The associate works at the location on Eastridge Road. They are quarantined at home and recovering.
Kroger says it has cleaned and sanitized the store since the employee last worked.
“On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC,” Kroger said in a statement.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were 1,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
