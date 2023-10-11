HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution allowing the purchase of a 30,533 square-foot parcel at 1540 Mountain Road for the Fall Line Trail project.

The project will feature a 43-mile-long multi-use trail which will span seven localities, including Hanover County, Henrico County, Chesterfield County, Richmond, Ashland, Petersburg and Colonial Heights.

“It will connect diverse communities, city streets, suburban neighborhoods and rural roads for recreation and commerce,” said former governor Ralph Northam during the initial announcement of the project in 2020.

The Henrico County portion of the trail is expected to be 7.5 miles long — from Bryan Park Avenue to Woodman Road — and will be constructed in eight phases. The project will include trailheads, connector trails, pedestrian crossings, drainage improvements, intersection modifications and landscaping.

Map showing portion of the Fall Line Trail to be constructed in Henrico County.

Earlier this year, board members approved $52.5 million in funding for the Fall Line Trail’s construction.

For more information on the project, visit the Virginia Department of Transportation website.