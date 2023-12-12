HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A proposed ordinance that would make it illegal to bring guns into buildings used or owned by Henrico County was taken off the agenda at a Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday night.

The ordinance, which is being considered by the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, prohibits the carrying of guns, ammunition and components, even by licensed individuals, in county buildings or any recreation or community center facilities operated by the county. This includes entities owned by the county, such as the Sports and Entertainment Authority.

This excludes military personnel acting within the scope of their official duties, sworn law enforcement officers, Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs and certain athletic teams, among others.

Crowds of people showed up to speak during the public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 12, but the proposed ordinance was removed from the agenda with an unanimous vote. The proposed ordinance was not moved to a different date or rescheduled during the meeting.

County manager John Vithoulkas said this will give his office more time to sort through information.

Supporters said the ordinance is needed to protect public safety, while others say this policy won’t make anyone safer in these spaces.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, showed up to the public hearing with many other members of the organization to show staunch opposition to the proposal.

“We strongly oppose the ordinance,” said Van Cleave. “There’s absolutely no need for it. There’s never been an issue with people lawfully carrying guns in Henrico government buildings.”

Van Cleave said that, whenever the proposal comes back to the table, his group will be right back here, ready to throw their collective voice behind dismissing it.

“Gun-free zones are where over 90% of public mass shootings happen, because when a bad guy walks in with a gun, he’s the only one… unless the police happen to be there,” said Van Cleave. “That’s what happened in Virginia Beach. That was a gun-free zone.”