Henrico leaders in Fairfield district will meet tonight to discuss ‘GreenCity’, here’s how you can get your questions answered

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – The proposed ‘GreenCity’ development is expected to transform a section of the county that runs along East Parham Road and I-95.

Back in December, Henrico leaders announced their support for the development which would bring a 17,000 seat arena, restaurants, homes and office space.

Thursday night, Henrico leaders will meet to discuss plans for the proposed eco-district.

Fairfield District Supervisors Frank Thornton will hold the virtual meeting, and representatives of GreenCity LLC and county staff will also be there to discuss plans.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on the Henrico County Government’s YouTube Channel.

You can submit questions in advance to dav127@henrico.us or post them during the meeting in the video’s comment section.

