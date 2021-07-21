Henrico letting prospective bus drivers get behind the wheel at job fair on Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — See if you have what it takes to drive a bus at Henrico County Public School’s upcoming job fair. Don’t worry though, the school district will still provide plenty of training if you get the job.

Potential applicants can test drive a school bus on a driving course at a Hermitage High School parking lot. The “Drive the Bus” Event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, job seekers can learn more about the job, benefits and pay. There will be opportunities to interview for openings. The school district will provide paid training for any new hires.

Another job fair will be held on Aug. 3 at Tuckahoe Area Library. People can apply for bus driver or school nutrition staff positions at the event. The library event will not include any opportunities to drive a school bus.