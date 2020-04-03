Henrico long-term care facility confirms second case of COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Westminster Canterbury long-term care facility has confirmed a second resident has tested positive for coronavirus. The resident is currently being treated at the hospital.

The first confirmed case at Westminster Canterbury was reported on March 16. That resident has since recovered and returned to the community.

Westminster Canterbury is working to figure out who has come in contact with the second resident. All residents have been in self-quarantine since the first case was reported more than two weeks ago.

Several long-term care facilities in the Richmond area have reported cases of COVID-19. The worst spread has been at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center where 17 residents have died.

