HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico’s Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is looking for volunteers to help advocate for children in the courtroom.

According to Henrico CASA, advocates are “skilled volunteers from a wide variety of professional fields, who donate their time to speak up for youth who otherwise may go unheard in our complex and overburdened systems. In the courtroom, they often make recommendations for school stability and educational interventions.”

Outside of the classroom, the advocates help teachers, counselors, coaches and administrators to understand the unique difficulties the child may be facing, Henrico CASA said.

An event to recruit advocates will be hosted virtually at noon on Aug. 10. Henrico CASA invites professionals who are passionate about using their expertise and time to make a difference and support the direction of a child’s life.

Henrico CASA said advocates will receive training, support and professional development to ensure they have the necessary tools to advocate effectively for the children they serve.

A recording of the meeting can be requested by emailing bla090@henrico.us, for those interested who cannot attend on Aug. 10.